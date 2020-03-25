Invesetigation underway after pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 170 Arborway around 8 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

