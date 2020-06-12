Investigating underway after missing Wareham man found dead

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities found the body of a missing Wareham man in a wooded area in the town of Friday, officials said.

Daniel Smith, 47, had last been seen near the pier in Onset Village around 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the Wareham Police Department.

An initial investigation indicated that Smith’s death is not suspicious, police said.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit helped with the dayslong search.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Wareham police with the investigation.

