NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police returned to a North Andover home Tuesday less than 24 hours after an incident inside the house left two people dead.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said the incident happened on Turnpike Street.

While the district attorney’s office did not share any further details about what led to the deaths, sources told 7NEWS the victims were a mother and infant. Sources said authorities found both the mother and the child with stab wounds. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Authorities first responded on Turnpike Street near 5:30 p.m. and worked late into the night Monday, closing Route 114 for hours.

Investigators were seen going in and out of the house where the incident took place. At one point, crime scene tape was wrapped around the home.

Crews eventually cleared the scene. Shortly before 12 p.m. Tuesday, though, at least one North Andover police cruiser was again parked outside the house. An animal control officer was also spotted on the property.

There were no immediate updates about the status of the investigation.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Tom Anthony of North Andover on Monday. “I have children. I have grandchildren and it’s just sad.”

“I pray for the victims right now,” Anthony said.

Anthony said he was taken aback by the scene.

Fellow North Andover resident Katrina MacLean said it was scary to have such an incident happen in her community.

“It just kind of goes to show you, it doesn’t really matter where you live,” MacLean said. “Stuff like this can happen anywhere.”

The Essex District Attorney’s Office did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with Monday’s incident, instead simply saying in a statement that authorities were “in the early stages of an active investigation.”

The DA’s office said authorities believe the incident was an isolated event, saying there is no threat to the public.

