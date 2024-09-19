LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Wednesday after a car chase and a deadly shooting in Littleton, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Police first responded near 11:10 p.m. after a 911 caller told a dispatcher he was being chased in his car by someone driving another car.

Dispatchers sent police to find the ongoing pursuit but soon heard gunshots over the 911 call, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Police arrived on scene to find two cars stopped on Pleasant Street in Littleton after an apparent collision.

The AG’s office said one man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The 911 caller identified the injured man as the person who was chasing him.

Law enforcement personnel remained on scene for several hours after the shooting. Eventually, crews towed the cars that were involved in this incident away from the area.

Officials said the driver who made the 911 call fired several shots as the chase came to an end.

“We believe they were all fired there on Pleasant Street where the two cars were located,” said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati. “It was not that gunfire was going off as the cars were chasing — only at the end where the cars stopped.”

The AG’s office on Tuesday afternoon identified the man who died as Eric Rexford, 38, of Littleton. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and deemed his manner of death a homicide.

The AG’s office said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with investigators still probing whether the person who shot Rexford acted in self defense.

Police said both the men involved in this incident. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening.

While authorities await the results of the autopsy the AG’s office asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit by phone at 603- 223-3856 or by email at mcu@dos.nh.gov. People can also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

