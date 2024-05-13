NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators remained at a house in Northboro Monday, one day after a shooting during a large party at the home left one person dead.

The shooting happened near 1:25 a.m. Sunday on Howard Street. Come Monday morning, SKY7-HD spotted officials still searching for evidence and sifting through the debris of the party.

In neighboring Westboro, three people were set to face various gun charges after their arrests in connection with the shooting.

“It’s scary,” said area resident Beth Rutman when asked her thoughts about Sunday’s events.

“There are no safe places anymore, really,” said fellow area resident Constance McManus.

Officials at a press conference on Sunday said a partygoer first flagged down an officer near 1 a.m. to report someone with a gun in the home.

While police were assembling and preparing to enter the party, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said, “they heard multiple gunshots.”

“At that point, they entered the property,” Early said.

Inside, officials said, officers found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old, later identified as a Bellingham resident, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 17-year-old’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Officials on Sunday described a “chaotic” scene as emergency crews responded, with well over 200 people on the property.

Speaking with 7NEWS, neighbors said large gatherings are nothing new at the home where the shooting happened.

“It usually begins around 12:30 and we see 50-plus cars pulling in and then it comes in increments,” one person said. “So, around 2:30 you’ll see hundreds more cars streaming up there.”

A spokesperson for the Worcester County DA’s office identified the three people who were arrested as Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho and Pedro Desouza-Passos.

Ahead of the trio’s arraignments in Westboro District Court, local authorities asked that anyone with video or any other information related to the shooting contact the Northboro Police Department.

Bellingham police in a joint statement with the Bellingham Public Schools Sunday said they were aware of the shooting.

Though the teen who died was identified as a Bellingham resident, authorities said he was not a student at the Bellingham Public Schools.

“We are also aware that other young people from Bellingham were in attendance at the party where the shooting occurred,” officials said.

The police and the school district said officials had been in close contact with investigators in Northborough and said there was no threat to anyone in Bellingham.

Still, “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said there would be an increased police presence at Bellingham High School in the coming days.

Officials said the high school would also have guidance staff available “to speak with anyone affected by this tragic incident.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

