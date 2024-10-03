WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators remained on scene in Worcester Thursday as the investigation into a pair of deadly shootings in a local neighborhood and along I-190 continued into its second day.

The gunfire started near 2:20 p.m. on Heroult Road and ended roughly one hour later after police confronted a man with a gun on I-190. Worcester police said one man died of his injuries after being shot on Heroult Road. The alleged gunman died after shooting himself on I-190.

The string of incidents on Wednesday drew a massive police response and prompted an hours-long shutdown of I-190 during the peak of rush hour.

One day later, crime scene tape remained in place around a home on Heroult Road until shortly before 12 p.m.

“Stray bullets do not discriminate and to know that that was that close, houses away from us, it is absolutely gut wrenching,” said area resident Amanda Mehl.

Mehl said her teenage daughters saw the scene on Heroult Road while they were walking from a bus stop. They heard gunshots and saw a man they believed opened fire.

“They were steps away from where it happened when it happened,” Mehl said.

“They identified him as the person they saw running from the house,” she continued.

Mehl said the people living in the house where the shooting happened had only been in the home for a couple of months.

Police did not immediately identify the person who died.

While investigators swarmed Heroult Road, police said a trooper soon approached a man acting suspiciously. Police said the man pulled out a gun, fired a round, and fled the scene.

A short time later, police rushed to nearby I-190 after receiving reports that the same man was stopping traffic and pointing a gun at drivers.

Police said the man tried to carjack several people and ran from officers and troopers as they gave chase.

Worcester police law enforcement personnel fired on the man before he turned the gun on himself.

Police had not provided any updates on Wednesday’s shootings as of around 12 p.m. Thursday.

While authorities continue to investigate, police have asked anyone with video or information related to the shootings to contact detectives by phone at (508) 799-8651.

