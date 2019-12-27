Investigation continues after mother, 2 kids die in apparent double murder-suicide at Boston garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are looking into a 911 call they say was made shortly before a West Roxbury mother threw her two young children off of a Boston garage before leaping to her death on Christmas Day.

A preliminary investigation indicates the young children, Allison and Andrew, ages 4 and 16 months, were the first to plummet from the roof of the Renaissance Park Garage, followed by their 40-year-old mother, Erin Pascal, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who said during a news conference Thursday that the incident was “very likely” a double murder-suicide.

Rollins added that her office is looking into a possible 911 call that came prior to the incident.

A police dispatcher relayed to officers around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that a “caller says she’s suicidal and has the two kids with her.”

Northeastern University police officers, Boston police officers, and transit police officers responded to the garage near Ruggles MBTA Station shortly after the reported call and found Pascal and her two children unconscious on the ground, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross called the situation a “tragedy” and vowed that officers would “do everything in our power to find out everything we can about this death investigation.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh spoke about the incident during the Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament on Friday.

“My heart goes out to the family,” he said. “It’s such a tragic situation on Christmas.”

Rollins said she has assigned “one of the most experienced” prosecutors in her office to investigate the case.

“I don’t know what else needs to happen in order for this to be handled and taken more seriously,” Rollins said of the security procedures at the Northeastern University garage. The deaths of Pascal and her children mark the third, fourth, and fifth at the garage in the last seven months.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death. A second death occurred on Dec. 9.

Walsh says that he’ll “have conversations with Northeastern” and other garage owners in an effort to keep the public safe.

Witnesses who may need help can contact the department’s Trauma Response Team at 617-431-0125.

Rollins urged those who are struggling with depression to call the Good Samaritans hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

