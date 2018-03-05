Investigation continues after mother and 3 children are found dead in West Brookfield home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are continuing their investigation into a disturbing discovery, where a mother and her three children were found dead in their West Brookfield home.

Police said the four victims were killed. They were identified as 38-year-old Sarah Bermudez, her 8-year-old daughter Madison, her 6-year-old son James and her 2-year-old son Michael.

Police said they made the discovery when they were called to the house on a well-being check and found all the bodies in an upstairs bedroom. Source said the victims appeared to have been stabbed and burned.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation, as so far no arrests have been made. Police are looking for a yellow diesel fuel can that appears to be missing from the house.

