BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation continued Friday after a report that a parent attacked a Boston school bus driver on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. while the driver, a man in his 70s, was completing a route for students from the Taylor School in Boston.

Police responded to the scene at Woodrow and Wollaston Terrace. A subsequent driver then finished the drop-offs.

Officials said the parent allegedly punched a school bus driver in the face. Police reports also showed the incident happened a day after another incident involving the parent’s daughter.

A Boston Police report said the officers who responded on Tuesday noted the driver had a swollen and red left eye and a busted and bloody lower lip.

The report said the driver told officers he wasn’t sure why he was attacked, though he added “The suspect said something along the lines of ‘Don’t mess with my kid.’”

EMTs transported the driver to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said they previously had contact with the mother of a first grader who called from a bus stop on Monday claiming a bus driver had shoved her daughter in the stomach.

The driver explained the girl had got up out of her seat too early, saying he put his right arm out to keep the child from falling forward as he stopped.

The bus in these incidents is equipped with security cameras, meaning both incidents were apparently caught on camera.

Taylor School Principal Jennifer Marks released a statement, saying “The Taylor School alongside the entire Boston Public Schools has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive.

“Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom,” Marks said.

Parents dropping their kids off at the Taylor School Friday morning told 7NEWS the incident should have never happened, with some even questioning whether the buses are safe enough for their kids to ride.

“They’re not supposed to attack the bus driver, he is here to drop the kids [off] for you,” one parent said. “You have to respect that.”

Another driver told 7NEWS the driver who was involved in the incident on Tuesday is currently off the job.

Police were reviewing the incident as of Friday.

No arrests had been made.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)