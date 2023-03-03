AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Friday after a crash in Amesbury on Thursday sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Investigators have not released many details about the incident. Speaking on Friday, though, witnesses described the scene they saw at Pamela Lane and Whitehall Road a day earlier.

“He was in very bad shape within a thread of his life when I saw him,” one neighbor told 7NEWS.

Police swarmed the scene after receiving a wave of 911 calls late Thursday night. Investigators said they have since found the driver involved.

Brad Matthews said he saw the injured pedestrian lying on his back Thursday night after the crash.

“He had some blood on his face,” Matthews said. “He appeared unconscious.”

Neighbor Susan Lamkins said she believes the person “was dragged down the street.”

Evelyn Olson, another neighbor, said her husband was coming home from work when he saw a man in the road. Olson said he stopped, called 911 and administered CPR.

While investigators have not publicly identified individuals involved in this case, they have said it appears the driver and the person they hit knew each other.

Lamkins said that fact was “shocking.

Other neighbors said they’re still stunned by what they saw.

“I don’t know if scary is the right word,” Matthews said. “But it is concerning.”

Amesbury police said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation into this incident. Police said there were no charges as of Friday night.

