DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury on Tuesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Cruz said responders initially found a woman who appeared to have jumped out a window of a home on Summer Street around 6 p.m. in an apparent suicide attempt.

“A male resident arrived home and reported the attempted suicide of the adult female resident, who had jumped out of the window in the home,” the district attorney told reporters Tuesday night.

When they went inside, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was also hospitalized.

Cruz said it will be a slow and steady process as officials try to figure out how this happened. However, he stressed that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

The home remained an active crime scene through the early morning hours in Wednesday, with police blocking off part of the road.

By noontime, police cruisers could still be seen stationed in the property’s driveway as a makeshift memorial nearby continued to grow throughout the day.

7NEWS has confirmed with Mass General Hospital that the woman found by first responders was an MGH employee. In a statement, a hospital official said:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

No identities have been released by authorities as police continue to investigate.

