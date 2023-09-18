BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Monday remained at the scene of a weekend shooting that left five people wounded in Dorchester, including two juveniles.

Additional patrols in the area of Ames Street could be seen hours after a suspect fired multiple rounds at the Franklin Field housing complex Sunday night, wounding three adults, as well as two juveniles – a 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother.

The shooting occurred while a group was holding a family cookout in the housing’s courtyard area, where police detectives spent hours investigating and collecting evidence overnight.

Speaking with 7NEWS on Monday, one frustrated resident called the gunman a coward while describing the victims.

“Some coward came running out from somewhere and started shooting,” said Joseph Robinson, who described one of the juveniles injured. “I was crying because I knew this girl since she was a little baby. I worked with her, from the age of five until – she’s now 15.”

Multiple shell casings were collected from the scene where city leaders later arrived and voice their own frustration.

“I’m angry, I am upset, as a mom, as someone who has been working with all of our teams to make sure we can do everything possible to create opportunities in our city,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Meanwhile, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden appealed to the public for help in tracking down a suspect.

“This is yet another unfortunate incident where we really need the help of our community to step forward and help out here,” the district attorney said during a news conference.

As of Monday evening, Boston police said no arrests had been made as an investigation into the shooting continues.

