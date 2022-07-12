HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Hingham spent Tuesday surveying and dousing hotspots where a massive mansion fire burned at Crow’s Point the day before.

Only the chimney was left standing after Monday’s fire but was cleared along with other debris as crews investigate the cause of the inferno.

At least six other homes were damaged after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.. The resident who owned the home spoke briefly with 7NEWS to say his family was still processing what happened and that he was concerned for the welfare of his 11-year-old.

The boy was with a nanny at the time of the fire, according to Hingham Fire, who both ran back to the house after escaping to alert two painters who were working on the home’s second floor.

Fire Chief Steve Murphy said officials are still investigating how the fire started, which grew quickly as wind blew through the neighborhood.

“We’re working with the family to talk to the boy,” he said. “As you can imagine, he’s dealing with a little bit of issues over this because he’s 11 and this is his brand new house that they just moved into.”

The father told 7NEWS his family moved into the home less than a month ago, on June 28.

The fire was believed to have started outside the home on a side porch, next to another home that suffered major damage to its front and may now need to be gutted. Embers lit mulch on fire on several adjacent streets.

“I think if it had spread in (another) direction, we would have lost more houses,” Murphy said.

The smoke from Monday’s fire was so thick, it affected life as far as the neighboring town of Hull.

A few firefighters were burned during the response. The boy’s mother later posted a video on Instagram thanking them and others for their hard work, adding that her family was stunned and devastated by the loss of their new home.

