WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their investigation into the random attacks on 11 men in Waltham back in November 2020.

The victims were violently assaulted from behind with a “blunt object” and left with serious injuries between Nov. 10 and 27, according to Waltham police.

Surveillance videos of a suspect wanted in connection with the attacks was released to the public in December.

“The investigation is still a number one priority,” Waltham police wrote on Facebook. “We continue to process multiple pieces of information and feel confident moving forward that criminal charges will result.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 (option 4), or the “Hook a Crook” line at 781-314-3636.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)