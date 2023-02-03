BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation.

Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Babson and Freemont Street. Though investigators have said the shooting appeared to have been targeted, Hayden said he wanted to make clear that Lawrence was an innocent boy.

“[T]his shooter’s evil intent should not draw or bear any assumptions about Tyler in any size, shape or form,” Hayden said. “We sure wouldn’t make any assumptions and we hope the community does not as well.”

Hayden said Lawrence was a “wonderful young boy.” He noted conversation’s with Lawrence’s mother, Remy, saying Tyler loved his family and friends. He liked playing and watching basketball, particularly with his grandfather, Hayden said. He also liked playing video games.

“[W]e can’t infer anything from this shooter’s intent and we’re all left bewildered and wondering what on God’s green earth what could possess someone to shoot an innocent young boy who was out walking on a Sunday morning,” Hayden said.

Remy Lawrence said she met with Hayden in her son’s bedroom. She said they discussed who Tyler was as a person and how important it is to track down the people or person responsible for this.

She released a statement this week, saying, in part, her son “was the innocent boy that the District Attorney spoke of tonight, a kind-hearted young man who deserved to live and love.”

Hayden said this is a 24/7 investigation. He said he agreed with comments from Remy Lawrence earlier this week, who said everyone in Boston should be “outraged” by a tragedy like this.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)