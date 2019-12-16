Investigation finds Weare, NH officer justified in shooting

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General cleared a police officer in the shooting of a man who opened fire on police in Weare earlier this year, releasing body camera footage of the shootout.

Officers responding to a report of domestic violence at a Buckley Road home at 1:40 a.m. on July 31 exchanged shots with Jeffrey Clough-Garvin, according to a 22-page report released by the Attorney General’s office Monday. Clough-Garvin was armed with a pistol and a shotgun and shot Officer William Paul Lewis twice in the arm, according to the report.

Clough-Garvin baited police, telling them to kill him, but while officers fired shots an autopsy showed he took his own life, according to the report.

“[The officers] took action they thought necessary at the time,” said Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore.

Lewis is undergoing rehab and hopes to be back on the job by next Summer.

