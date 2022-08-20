NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.

The victim had allegedly pulled over onto the roadway’s shoulder lane and was on the driver’s side when a passing Ford F-150 apparently sideswiped the car’s rear, striking Swartzendruber.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by first responders while the driver, a 50-year-old from New Bedford, remained and cooperated with police.

Authorities later determined the 50-year-old had not been driving under the influence of any substance at the time, but seized his vehicle for further examination.

According to the DA, the driver is not currently under arrest as their investigation continues. The office stated a full reconstruction of the accident by State Police has been ordered before any decisions are made regarding criminal charges.

Authorities also said it was not immediately clear why Swartzendruber was outside of her vehicle at the time of the crash.

