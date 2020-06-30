WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Worcester early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 29 Cutler St. around 1 a.m. found a 29-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + the tip or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)