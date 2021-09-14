REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Exactly 29 years after the body of Susan Taraskiewicz was found in the trunk of her car outside an auto repair shop on Route 1A in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved.

“The determination of the Massachusetts State Police, Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, and Revere police to bring Susan’s killer or killers to justice is as fierce today as it ever was,” authorities said in a Facebook post. “We have not retreated one inch, and never will, from the mission to name, arrest, and prosecute Susan’s killer or killers.”

Taraskiewicz’s body was found during the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 1992, a little more than a day after she left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers, according to state police.

The Saugus native never returned to her shift or her family. She was 27.

Taraskiewicz’s employer, Northwest Airlines, offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest following her death.

Northwest was absorbed into Delta Airlines in a merger in 2008 but the airline giant told Taraskiewicz’s family that it stands by that reward offer. The money remains available to anyone who provides useful information to authorities.

“We have reached the point, now, where we are in possession of information that brings these events into clearer focus. But we still need to punch the ball over the goal line,” state police said. “We know there are people out there with the information that will help us do just that.”

Anyone with information on Taraskiewicz’s murder is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

