BOSTON (WHDH) - From their Lyft, Danny McCarthy and Jerry Comerford could not believe what they were seeing as a group of ATV, dirt bike and motorcycle riders tried to escape Massachusetts State Police on the Expressway.

The pair said they first saw the group of 25 to 35 riders in the Callaghan tunnel, racing around cars and doing wheelies. They said that troopers tried to stop them around the Mass. Avenue exit on Interstate 93.

“All of the sudden, out of nowhere, you hear two gunshots. Kids are throwing their bikes over barriers and quads. They’re all freaking out. Little kids hoping fences. I couldn’t believe the ages of some of the kids,” McCarthy described.

Police said a trooper discharged his weapon and struck one of the riders. The man, a 28-year-old from Randolph, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police added that another rider complained of pain and was also transported to an area hospital.

Officers arrested five riders and the two others taken to the hospital are also expected to face charges.

State Police said one trooper suffered a knee injury.

Police are still searching for several riders who got away.

They seized approximately 20 motorcycles and ATVs during the incident.

The district attorney’s office is also investigating – as they do with all police-involved shootings.

Anyone with information about incident is urged to contact police at 617-727-8817.

