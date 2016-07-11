Investigation into prep school abuse opened in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A district attorney’s office in Massachusetts is conducting a preliminary investigation based on information it received from the Rhode Island State Police about sexual abuse allegations at a prestigious boarding school.

The state police investigation into dozens of allegations of abuse of students at St. George’s School in Middletown, Rhode Island, concluded in June with no criminal charges.

Police say they turned over some of their information to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office in Massachusetts and the Waynesville Police Department in North Carolina.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says it has undertaken a preliminary investigation based on the referral, but can’t comment further.

Waynesville police didn’t immediately comment.

The Episcopal school is near Newport.

State police didn’t release the investigative report, citing ongoing investigations in other state jurisdictions.

