Investigation into woman found dead at NH baseball field continues after inconclusive autopsy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are again turning to the public for information in the death of a woman who was found at a baseball field in New Hampshire late last year after an autopsy returned inconclusive results, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a body found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail on the morning of Dec. 30 found 69-year-old Cynthia Halloran dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

An initial autopsy was conducted on New Year’s Eve but a determination of the cause and manner of Halloran’s death was not complete due to the need for additional investigating and testing, officials said.

Dr. Jennie V. Duval, the Granite State’s chief medical examiner, later concluded that Halloran’s cause and manner of death are undetermined.

Anyone with information on Halloran’s whereabouts on the morning of Dec. 30, 2020, is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)