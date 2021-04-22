Investigation launched after Fall River police officer reportedly shares post criticizing Floyd from department account

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An independent investigation has been launched after a Fall River police officer reportedly shared a social media post critical of George Floyd on the department’s official Facebook page.

The social media post was a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be if George had done the same,” The Herald News reported.

The department had deleted the post by Wednesday afternoon and issued an an apologetic statement that read, “It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account. The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department. We will continue our commitment toward transparency and building relationships with our community.”

Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza announced on Thursday that the person who created the post is one of a few designated officers who has access to the department’s official Facebook page and posted it there when they thought that they were reposting to their personal Facebook page.

“Today’s posting in no way reflects the beliefs of this organization,” Cardoza reiterated. “I am personally disappointed these attitudes exist.”

He added that the department will “thoroughly investigate and address this incident, up to and including disciplinary action.”

The officer involved has been transferred to an assignment that has no contact with the public.

An independent investigator from an outside agency will be assigned to this case.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison Tuesday after jurors swiftly found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market.

Bystander video taken outside the market showed Floyd gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” as Chauvin pressed his knee on or close to Floyd’s neck for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)