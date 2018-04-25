Investigation leads to 45 people indicted on drug charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Federal authorities in New Hampshire say a yearlong investigation led to the indictment of 45 people in a fentanyl trafficking ring allegedly run by two brothers from Massachusetts.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said Wednesday the operation, allegedly headed by Sergio and Raulin Martinez, used dispatchers and distributors to channel fentanyl from Lawrence, Massachusetts, into New Hampshire.

Murray said authorities believe it’s the largest fentanyl case to be prosecuted in the district. He said 32 people from the Lawrence area and 13 from New Hampshire were indicted.

Last month, police seized more than 30 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, more than $500,000 in cash and two firearms.

A lawyer representing Raulin Martinez declined to comment, and lawyers for Sergio Martinez did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)