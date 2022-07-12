WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Worcester has been charged in connection with a body found in Paxton earlier this year.

Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged with a count of murder in the death of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah, whose body was found in a forested area near Asnebumskit Road in Paxton in March.

Fuller was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on Tuesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Appiah, a Worcester resident, was reportedly discovered by a local on the morning of Saturday, March 5. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found Appiah had been shot in the torso and ruled the death a homicide.

Fuller was arrested in Worcester without incident on Monday, July 11, after an investigation involving the Paxton police department, several State Police units, and the DA’s office.

He is currently being held without bail and is due back in court on Friday, August 12.

