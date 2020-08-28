FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A month-long investigation led to the seizure of about 2.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and the arrest of a Lawrence-based supplier, state police said.

Troopers and Fall River Police Gang Unit officers established surveillance of a Liberty Avenue apartment Thursday morning when they observed two people leaving the apartment and driving away in a Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 9 a.m., according to state police.

Investigators followed and stopped the Malibu on Broadway in Fall River.

Troopers and officers returned to the apartment and executed a search warrant, resulting in the seizure of a digital scale consistent with use for drug distribution, US currency, and documents establishing residency of the apartment, state police said.

The team also executed a search warrant on a Cadillac Escalade parked at the apartment, where they discovered eight bricks of suspected fentanyl wrapped in cellophane and weighing approximately 814 grams, two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 97 grams and 44 grams, a revolver-style firearm and ammunition, a pill bottle containing numerous light blue pills stamped M30, and a purse holding plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a knife, state police added.

A search warrant was then executed on the Malibu and reportedly led to the recovery of a backpack containing about $11,600 in US currency.

During the execution of the search warrants, troopers and officers developed information identifying a Lawrence-based supplier of the narcotics seized in Fall River.

Investigators arranged for a delivery of fentanyl by the supplier to an Applebee’s restaurant in Fall River on Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., surveillance teams saw an older model Honda CRV pull into the restaurant parking lot. Authorities approached the CRV and placed the lone occupant, Jose Baez-Lara, 32, of Lawrence, into custody, state police said.

Troopers and officers located a gift bag on the front seat that contained a shoe box full of 15 blocked-shaped packages of suspected fentanyl that weighed about 1,534 grams, state police added.

Baez-Lara was transported to the state police – Darmouth barracks, where he was booked on narcotic trafficking charges.

Two people at the Fall River motor vehicle stop will also face charges, state police said. Their names have not been released.

