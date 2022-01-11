MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Seven people are facing charges after investigators uncovered a gun and a large quantity of crack cocaine.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team carried out a search warrant at 319 Sewall Street Tuesday after police received several citizen complaints from residents in the area, according to a release issued by the city.

Jeffrey Seymore, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest, as well as a parole violation.

Ramon Duran, 48, was charged with falsifying evidence and possession of a controlled drug.

Jeremy Gelinas, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled drug.

Stephanie Theriault, 37, is facing charges of resisting arrest and also had a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled drug charge.

Charley Anne Martin, 32, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear on a sale of a controlled drug charge.

Janna Chrostowski, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled drug.

Michael Fleet, 35, was charged with resisting arrest.

Anyone with further information in connection to this investigation is urged to call police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)