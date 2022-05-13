MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man in a Manchester, N.H. apartment complex, leaving residents wondering what happened to their otherwise quiet neighbor.

Jacqueline Flanders, a resident at the Carpenter Center apartment complex had just spoken to the man the night before he died while walking her dog, not realizing it would be the last time she’d see him.

“I think it’s too bad. “I’ve seen the guy last night and he just talked to us,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Another neighbor described the man as “a very nice guy” who “just said hi to people, stayed to himself.”

He had just seen the neighbor that night while smoking a cigarette.

This tenant said he’s never seen anything like this in his apartment complex.

Detectives had been in and out of the complex throughout the day Friday.

“I’m just wondering because there’s been an awful lot of traffic at night after everybody goes to bed so I’m wondering who is in here and whats going on,” another neighbor said. “This should be a very safe place to live.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said more information will be released after the man’s autopsy is complete.

