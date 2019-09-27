FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Investigators say a leak in a propane line caused a deadly explosion in Farmington, Maine.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday that the leak was discovered in a propane line that was buried under the building’s paved parking. It entered the building in the basement. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the leak.

Firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People facility just before it exploded on Sept. 16. The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

Investigators say the leaked propane permeated the ground under the parking lot and some of it made its way into the basement. They say propane has a distinctive odor from an additive, but that the odor may have been filtered by the soil.

