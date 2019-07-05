Investigation reveals accidental discharge, not home invasion left 2 shot in NH

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police investigating a reported armed home invasion in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Friday determined that the two people who suffered gunshot wounds were struck during an accidental discharge, officials said.

Officers investigating after two males walked into the emergency room at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital about 1:27 a.m. with gunshot wounds were initially told the men were injured when someone broke into their house and shot them, according to Somersworth police.

But after a brief investigation, police say the officers determined the men, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were wounded when a .45-caliber Glock handgun accidentally went off inside a home on Pleasant Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

