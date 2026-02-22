BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning as officers investigated a shooting incident in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 99 Brook Ave. around 3 a.m. found ballistic evidence near the intersection of Downey Court and Brook Avenue. A search for potential victims and additional ballistic damage yielded negative results.

During the investigation, officers received information about two vehicles seen fleeing the area and then were called to 82 Christopher St. in Dorchester after receiving a report of a shooting victim believed to be related to the Brook Avenue incident.

Prior to officers’ arrival on Christopher Street, Boston EMS Ambulance transported a man to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)