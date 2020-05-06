Investigation underway after 1 bicyclist killed, 1 injured in Arlington crash

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after one bicyclist was killed and a second was injured in a crash in Arlington on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving two bicyclists and a motor vehicle in the area of Appleton Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 5:30 p.m. found a pair of bicyclists in the roadway, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty.

Charles Proctor, 27, of Somerville, was taken to Lahey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Massachusetts Avenue and that the bicyclists were traveling east at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Cambridge man, remained on scene. A loaded shotgun was said to be found in the trunk of his car.

He will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court at a later date to answer to a charge of possession of a loaded shotgun or rifle in a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

