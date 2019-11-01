Investigation underway after 1 injured in daylight shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in broad daylight in Boston on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Ceylon and Quincy streets on the Roxbury-Dorchester line around 11:30 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from Sky7 HD showed investigators roping off a red sedan with crime scene tape.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)