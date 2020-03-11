Investigation underway after 1 person found dead in burned-out camper behind NH home

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have launched an investigation after a person died in a camper fire in Rochester early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze behind a home in the area of 28 Jackson St. around 2 a.m. found a small camper engulfed in flames, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose, and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint.

The victim was found dead inside the burned-out camper after crews knocked down the blaze, officials said. Their name has not been released.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Parisi’s office is assisting local authorities with an investigation into what sparked the fire.

