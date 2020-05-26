Investigation underway after 1 person injured in shooting at Burlington park

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after one person was injured in a shooting at a park in Burlington early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Regan Park on Sumpter Road around 2 a.m. found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators do not believe that the incident was random, Kent said.

The Burlington Police Department has since increased patrols in the area with uniformed and plainclothes officers out of an abundance of caution.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington detectives at 781-272-1212.

