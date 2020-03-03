Investigation underway after 1 person seriously injured in violent Lynn crash

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was seriously injured in a violent crash in Lynn on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 180 Lynnway around 1 p.m. found a motorist trapped inside their mangled vehicle, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The motorist, a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Salem Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man struck a tree and pole after veering off the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

