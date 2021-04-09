Investigation underway after 1 person shot at Boston barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot at a barbershop in Boston on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Sully’s Barbershop on Tremont Street in Mission Hill around 3:30 p.m. found shell casings on the ground outside but they were unable to locate the victim, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the front wall of the barbershop.

The area has since been roped off with yellow police tape.

It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect.

No additional information was available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)