FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after nearly a dozen cars were broken into at an apartment complex in Fitchburg, officials announced on Friday.

The manager of Duck Mill Apartments has shared surveillance footage of the break-ins in hopes the suspect caught on camera will be identified.

Since June, when the video was taken, a total of eleven cars have been vandalized or broken into at the apartment complex, according to Fitchburg police.

“We’ve never had anything like this,” said property manager Kristen Ferdinand. “This is a brand new thing for us to deal with.”

Footage shows the suspect throwing coffee and soda around a car, leaving it messy and dirty. Additionally, police say the suspect stole sunglasses, phone chargers, and possibly some change from the cars.

Tenant Christian Whittaker said police were examining a car with a smashes window and a convertible that had its hood cut up on the day he moved into the apartment complex. He too fell victim to the recent break-ins.

“My girlfriend’s car, actually last week, the hubcaps were stolen,” Whittaker said. “We brought the car here last week and within two day the hubcaps were gone.”

Ferdinand is most concerned about how brazen the attacks have been. In one instance, the suspect hides as a tenant pulls up and then goes back to rummaging through the car with the broken window after the tenant leaves.

“It’s a real concern, especially the people that have lived here longer than I’ve worked here. They’ve never had to deal with any kind of crime like this.”

Fitchburg police say they have stepped up patrols in the area and an investigation remains ongoing.

