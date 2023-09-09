MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was struck by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.
The child was hit on Maple Street and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The department says its thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family.
The incident is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police.
