MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was struck by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The child was hit on Maple Street and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department says its thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family.

The incident is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police.

