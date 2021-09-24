BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a school bus in Braintree on Friday.

The girl was hit by the bus in the area of Hillside Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to Braintree Police.

She was taken to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries. The girl was alert and conscious at the scene, police said.

Hillside Road is currently closed while police investigate the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

POLICE ACTIVITY: At appx 2:30, an 11 y/o was struck by a school bus on Hillside Rd. The juvenile was transported to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries, however was conscious and alert on scene. Hillside Rd is closed due to the investigation. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) September 24, 2021

