WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Worcester that sent a child to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the area of Pleasant St. around 3:41 p.m., according to the Worcester Police Department.

Investigators say he was getting off his school bus and trying to cross the street when the crash happened.

“It always stops right by there and drops the kids off,” neighbor Tony Maliszewsei said. “He was trying to get across the street. The gentleman who lives down the street that’s his grandson.”

The child was taken to UMass Memorial, where he is reportedly being treated for a head injury. He is expected to recover.

Some in the area say they worry about how fast cars go in the area.

My anxiety went off the roof I mean it could’ve been any of our kids you know what I mean,” said Janet Medina. “My son walks home sometimes with my other son and it’s scary.”

The driver stayed on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

