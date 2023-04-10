MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after 13-year-old girl was hit by a car in Middleton and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday, police said.

A large police presence was seen later Monday afternoon, with officials taping off a driveway off Meadowlark Farm Lane in town.

Police said the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. SKY7-HD flying overhead later captured images of a car believed to be involved. A device that appeared to be a jack could be seen underneath the car. State police investigators were also seen taking pictures of the car as part of an investigation.

Police said officers responding to the scene rushed to help the victim. Of them, officials said one officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

The girl’s condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon. The injured officer had been treated and released as of around 6 p.m.

The car believed to be involved in this incident was towed away shortly before 6 p.m.

Police Captain Matthew Armitage described a difficult scene for those involved.

“We all have children in our lives so it’s difficult for all involved parties to react to that,” Armitage said. “So, we’re thinking about the family, but also about the people that work the scene, as well.”

Neighbors near the scene were distraught, saying they are praying for the family involved and hoping the girl pulls through.

Officials have not publicly identified the driver involved in this incident, though they said the person was not injured.

There is no word on any possible charges as a result of the crash.

