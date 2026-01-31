BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a 13-year-old in Dorchester on Friday and fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Columbia Road around 7 p.m. found the teen injured.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

