WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old cyclist was struck by a car in Wrentham Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Creek and South Street for reports of the crash, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The force of the impact sent the teenager flying over the hood of the car and into the windshield where he suffered several cuts and other injuries. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the teen was crossing the street when he was struck. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

