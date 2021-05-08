Investigation underway after 16-year-old shot near Worcester playground

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near a playground in Worcester on Friday that left a teenager injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Crompton Park around 7:45 p.m. found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound near the playground, according to Worcester police.

The teenager was taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.

WPD Detectives Investigate Crompton Park Shooting https://t.co/kDUA4CYNvd — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 8, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)