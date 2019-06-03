Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, pushed out of vehicle in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound was pushed out of a vehicle in Methuen on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a man pushed from a dark-colored vehicle that sped away on Davis Road about 12:15 p.m. found the Methuen High School student suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to receive treatment for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Methuen police Lt. Mike Pappalardo says his condition as of late Monday morning was critical but stable.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was shot at an unknown location and driven to Davis Road, police said.

Pappalardo added that this does not appear to be a random shooting and there’s no additional threat to the community.

No arrests have been made at this time.

In a statement, Methuen Public Schools Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the district is “saddened to hear about the situation over the weekend. While we cannot disclose any information about the student, the entire school community’s thoughts and prayers are with the young man who appears to have been a victim of gun violence.”

Kwong added that extra school counselors will be available at the high school Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

