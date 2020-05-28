Investigation underway after 17-year-old stabbed near Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway near Revere Beach after a 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Wednesday night.

7NEWS was on the scene at Eliot Circle when detectives recovered a knife in the bushes just steps away from where the boy was stabbed. It remains unclear whether the weapon is connected to the incident.

State and local police responded to reports of a fight between two groups of youths on bicycles near the southern end of the beach around 7:45 p.m. and found the East Boston teenager suffering from stab wounds, according to a release issued by the Mass. State Police Dept.

Troopers administered aide to the teen at the scene before transporting him to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is now undergoing emergency medical treatment.

The knife is said to have sliced his femoral artery.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police believe that several people recorded the stabbing on their phones and now they are asking those bystanders to step forward.

Neighbors said they are left feeling shaken and outraged by the incident.

