HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old man died in an apparent drowning in Plug Pond in Haverhill on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a teen who went into the water and was not unaccounted for around 1:30 p.m. were assisted by state police and Beverly dive teams, which located the man underwater about 30 feet from the shoreline around 3 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

