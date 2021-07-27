NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a park in New Bedford early Tuesday morning, officials said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Clasky Common Park just before 1:30 a.m. spotted a person who was trying to get his attention, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The person then led the trooper to an area of the park where a man was found on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are leading the investigation.

