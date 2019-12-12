Investigation underway after 18-year-old woman, 20-year-old man found dead in basement of Burlington home

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were found dead in a home in Burlington, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on McCafferty Way around 4 p.m. found the deceased victims in the basement, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the man’s death is not suspicious but the woman’s death is under investigation, Ryan’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Both individuals were said to be known to each other.

No additional information was immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Burlington police with the investigation.

